Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 45.87% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 5240.36 croreNet profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 45.87% to Rs 319.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 5240.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4139.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.85% to Rs 1070.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 908.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 18552.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15158.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5240.364139.36 27 18552.2115158.63 22 OPM %13.8712.45 -12.5812.31 - PBDT704.81525.80 34 2344.521952.36 20 PBT456.30297.17 54 1462.371241.19 18 NP319.09218.75 46 1070.24908.10 18
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST