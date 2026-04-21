Shyam Metalics & Energy strengthens production capabilities at Pakuria facility

Shyam Metalics & Energy has expanded its production capabilities at its Pakuria facility with the addition of new equipment as part of its ongoing focus on improving operations and meeting growing demand.

The Company has successfully commissioned and commenced commercial production from two new Annealing Furnaces. One plant is of 25 MT p.a. while other one is of 30 MT p.a. capacity. It will help to streamline the annealing process and improve production efficiency. These furnaces are expected to support better consistency in output and overall product quality.

Alongside this, Shyam Metalics has commissioned a 2300 mm Vertical Foil Separator (LGSS). This equipment enables accurate separation of Ultra-Light Gauge (ULG) and Light Gauge (LG) foil, covering a thickness range of 6 to 15 microns. This addition will help the Company to cater the customers with more specialised requirements and with greater precision.

Together, these upgrades will improve process control and strengthen manufacturing capabilities at the Pakuria unit, while supporting the Company's efforts to expand its value-added product offerings.