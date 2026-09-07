Shyam Metalics gains as August sales volumes rise across segments

Shyamn Metalics and Energy advanced 1.43% to Rs 1,081.25 after the company reported strong growth in sales volumes across its key product segments for August 2026.

Stainless steel sales volume increased 16.44% year on year (YoY) to 10,920 MT in August 2026 from 9,378 MT in August 2025. On a month-on-month basis, volumes rose 19.36% from 9,149 MT in July 2026. Average realisation increased sharply to Rs 1,83,032 per MT in August 2026 from Rs 1,25,786 per MT a year earlier.

Aluminium foil sales volume rose 27.41% to 1,915 MT in August 2026 from 1,503 MT in August 2025. Average realisation increased 21.17% YoY to Rs 4,85,471 per MT during the month.

Speciality alloys sales volume increased 27.97% YoY to 19,002 MT in August 2026, while average realisation rose 23.44% to Rs 1,11,788 per MT. Carbon steel sales volume grew 2.76% YoY to 1,42,897 MT, with average realisation increasing 2.54% to Rs 42,679 per MT

Carbon steel (flat) sales volume more than doubled, rising 114.14% YoY to 29,262 MT in August 2026. Average realisation increased 13.87% YoY to Rs 82,395 per MT.

Metallics sales volume stood at 3,34,957 MT in August 2026, registering a 27.97% YoY increase. Average realisation rose 8.73% YoY to Rs 20,039 per MT.

Shyam Metalics and Energy is an integrated metal-producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. The company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity and the fourth largest player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India.

The company reported a 20.66% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.73 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 290.67 crore in Q1 FY26.

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