Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Shyama Computronics and Services declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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