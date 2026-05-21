Shyamkamal Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.10 crore

Net loss of Shyamkamal Investments reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.73% to Rs 1.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

-0.100.741.830.98230.00133.7871.0453.06-0.491.050.230.50-0.491.050.230.50-0.491.050.230.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News