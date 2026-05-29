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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 6.59 crore

Net Loss of Sibar Auto Parts reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 26.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.595.86 12 26.9422.12 22 OPM %-17.153.41 --4.271.67 - PBDT-1.090.25 PL -1.040.31 PL PBT-1.230.11 PL -1.58-0.23 -587 NP-1.24-0.34 -265 -1.59-0.68 -134

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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