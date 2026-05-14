Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 12.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 277.91 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 12.34% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 277.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.61% to Rs 18.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 973.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 891.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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