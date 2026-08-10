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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 52.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 52.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Sales rise 39.81% to Rs 285.96 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 52.64% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.81% to Rs 285.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 204.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales285.96204.54 40 OPM %4.344.76 -PBDT11.688.62 35 PBT9.296.23 49 NP6.934.54 53

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST