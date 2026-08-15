Sical Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 132.58 crore

Net profit of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 132.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.132.5897.5418.8323.5113.4810.355.08-0.1120.08-4.40

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