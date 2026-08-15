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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sical Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sical Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 132.58 crore

Net profit of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 132.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales132.5897.54 36 OPM %18.8323.51 -PBDT13.4810.35 30 PBT5.08-0.11 LP NP20.08-4.40 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST