Friday, May 29, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siddha Ventures standalone net profit rises 129.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Siddha Ventures standalone net profit rises 129.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Siddha Ventures rose 129.79% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 24.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.15% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Olympic Management & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Olympic Management & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sikozy Realtors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sikozy Realtors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Virat Crane Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Virat Crane Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealIMD Weather UpdateGoogle AI Overviews Spelling ErrorTechnology NewsPersonal Finance