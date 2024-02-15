Sidh Automobiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Sidh Automobiles remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %25.0033.33 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
