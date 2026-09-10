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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens collaborates with Redington to unlock industrial AI innovation in African markets

Siemens collaborates with Redington to unlock industrial AI innovation in African markets

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced its agreement with Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst, in Africa and the Middle East. This agreement brings the full power of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industrial software to six key African markets: Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Morocco and Tanzania, with plans to expand into further regions in the future.

Through this collaboration, engineers and designers across the continent will gain access to best-in-class solutions, including Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management (PLM), Designcenter software for advanced product design and engineering, and Simcenter software for advanced simulation and testing. These tools are underpinned by Siemens' industry-leading Digital Twin technology - which creates a highly accurate virtual model of physical assets - and cutting-edge Industrial AI capabilities that allow companies to predict failures, optimize production and innovate at unprecedented speeds.

 

The agreement comes at a pivotal time for Africa, as industries accelerate their adoption of digital technologies to drive greater efficiency, resilience and growth. By bringing together Siemens' world-class software with Redington's deep local market expertise and trusted partner network, the collaboration will help organizations across the continent unlock next in industrial innovation and digital transformation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:31 PM IST