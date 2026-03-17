Siemens Energy India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2742.1, down 1.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.61% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 11.46% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2742.1, down 1.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Siemens Energy India Ltd has eased around 2.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35682.05, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93101 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 81.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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