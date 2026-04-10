Siemens Energy India Ltd gains for fifth session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2799.3, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.35% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% gain in NIFTY and a 15.13% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Energy India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2799.3, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24014.3. The Sensex is at 77383.53, up 0.98%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has dropped around 4.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36768.25, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 80.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.