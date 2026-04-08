Siemens Energy India Ltd up for third straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2700.2, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2700.2, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has slipped around 6.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.