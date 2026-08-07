Siemens Energy India soars after Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 441 cr

Siemens Energy India surged 10.39% to Rs 3,590 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 67.83% to Rs 440.9 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 262.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 39.28% YoY to Rs 2,485.6 crore, supported by a robust order backlog and strong project execution across key businesses.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 68.58% YoY to Rs 593.4 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 68.58% YoY to Rs 593.4 crore, while operating profit (EBIT) surged 73.6% to Rs 545 crore from Rs 314 crore a year earlier. The EBIT margin expanded 430 basis points to 21.9%, reflecting improved operating leverage, higher export contribution, and disciplined order execution.

The company's order backlog stood at Rs 19,331 crore as of 30 June 2026, marking a 16.4% increase from the year-ago period and providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

On the segmental front, revenue from the power transmission business jumped 41.98% YoY to Rs 1,386.3 crore, while the power generation segment reported a 36.02% YoY rise in revenue to Rs 1,099.3 crore during the period under review.

Commenting on the Q3 FY2026 results, Guilherme Mendonca, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Energy India (SEIL), said: "Our strong Q3 FY2026 performance underscores the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy. Healthy revenue growth, expanding profitability, and a robust order backlog provide a solid foundation for sustained value creation.

With India adding more than 30 GW of renewable energy capacity in the first half of CY2026 and power demand rising globally driven by electrification, industrial growth, and AI-enabled data centers the need for stronger, smarter, and more flexible energy infrastructure has never been greater.

Siemens Energy India (SEIL) provides integrated solutions across the entire energy value chain, spanning power and heat generation, transmission, and energy storage. Its diversified portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technologies, such as gas and steam turbines, hydrogen-enabled hybrid power plants, power generators, and transformers, catering to the evolving needs of the global energy sector.

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