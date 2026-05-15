Siemens Energy India standalone net profit rises 52.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.38% to Rs 2394.10 crore

Net profit of Siemens Energy India rose 52.21% to Rs 374.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 2394.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1879.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.2394.101879.5020.8119.07536.90369.60502.20345.30374.60246.10

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