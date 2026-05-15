Siemens Energy India standalone net profit rises 52.21% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.38% to Rs 2394.10 croreNet profit of Siemens Energy India rose 52.21% to Rs 374.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 2394.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1879.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2394.101879.50 27 OPM %20.8119.07 -PBDT536.90369.60 45 PBT502.20345.30 45 NP374.60246.10 52
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:08 AM IST