Siemens Energy India standalone net profit rises 67.83% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 39.28% to Rs 2485.60 croreNet profit of Siemens Energy India rose 67.83% to Rs 440.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 262.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.28% to Rs 2485.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1784.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2485.601784.60 39 OPM %23.5619.07 -PBDT633.80378.60 67 PBT593.40352.00 69 NP440.90262.70 68
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST