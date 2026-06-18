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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens Ltd soars 0.06%, gains for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd soars 0.06%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3727.7, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 14.16% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3727.7, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Siemens Ltd has gained around 4.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40238.45, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3730, up 0.25% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 13.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 14.16% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 99.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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