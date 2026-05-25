Siemens Ltd spurts 0.03%, up for five straight sessions

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3812.8, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 13.03% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3812.8, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Siemens Ltd has dropped around 1.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40237.6, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3801.2, down 0.68% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 17.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 13.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 88.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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