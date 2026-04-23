Siemens Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3854.6, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 15.48% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3854.6, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Siemens Ltd has added around 28.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39896.7, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3862.8, up 0.54% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 32.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 15.48% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 89.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.