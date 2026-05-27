Siemens standalone net profit declines 53.83% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 4108.70 croreNet profit of Siemens declined 53.83% to Rs 311.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 674.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 4108.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3808.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4108.703808.70 8 OPM %8.6810.14 -PBDT436.20663.20 -34 PBT391.00620.80 -37 NP311.40674.50 -54
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST