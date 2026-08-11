Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens standalone net profit rises 474.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Siemens standalone net profit rises 474.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 4195.10 crore

Net profit of Siemens rose 474.97% to Rs 2122.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 369.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 4195.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3628.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4195.103628.70 16 OPM %9.1211.69 -PBDT482.00535.80 -10 PBT434.30495.60 -12 NP2122.20369.10 475

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prakash Industries standalone net profit declines 22.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Prakash Industries standalone net profit declines 22.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 127.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 127.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 207.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 207.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST