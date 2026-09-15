Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Baid Finserv Ltd, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VTM Ltd and IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2026.

Baid Finserv Ltd, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VTM Ltd and IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2026.

Sigachi Industries Ltd tumbled 15.96% to Rs 31.86 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Baid Finserv Ltd crashed 15.08% to Rs 10.08. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26927 shares in the past one month.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 13.21% to Rs 402.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39979 shares in the past one month.

VTM Ltd shed 12.81% to Rs 42.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23877 shares in the past one month.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd pared 12.80% to Rs 7.97. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

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