Sigachi Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.69% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net Loss of Sigachi Laboratories reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.69% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.61% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 4.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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