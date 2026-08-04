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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 0.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 0.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Laboratories rose 0.92% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.401.28 9 OPM %89.2989.06 -PBDT1.401.36 3 PBT1.341.30 3 NP1.101.09 1

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 10:17 AM IST