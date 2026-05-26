Sigma Advanced System reports consolidated net profit of Rs 128.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 322.82 croreNet profit of Sigma Advanced System reported to Rs 128.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 322.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 268.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 358.16% to Rs 491.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales322.820 0 491.88107.36 358 OPM %17.120 -9.7313.81 - PBDT135.394.65 2812 323.9637.20 771 PBT128.763.44 3643 309.4732.33 857 NP128.45-4.76 LP 268.04-13.98 LP
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:15 AM IST