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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigma Advanced Systems commissions its aerospace manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

Sigma Advanced Systems commissions its aerospace manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sigma Advanced Systems today announced that its dedicated aerospace manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, has moved from build-out into active production, completing the transition from ground breaking to production in a record eight months.

The facility's first batch of precision-machined aerospace components have been manufactured and shipped to Sigma UK where they are undergoing final verification ahead of formal delivery to the customer.

The Sri City operation has completed the initial stages of the source-change approval process with Rolls-Royce Aerospace. The dedicated aerospace manufacturing facility is being developed at Sri City across a larger 500,000 sq ft campus.

 

In just eight months, approximately 75,000 sq ft has been brought into operation, already providing 100,000 machining hours of annual production capacity with this first facility budgeted to reach a production capacity of nearly 300,000 annual machining hours.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:31 AM IST