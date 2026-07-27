Sigma Advanced Systems hits the roof after bagging export order worth Rs 1,013 crore

Sigma Advanced Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 547.50 after the company announced that it has secured a $104.9 million (approximately Rs 1,013 crore) export order from a North American customer.

The contract is for for the manufacture and supply of 147,000 units of 155 mm base bleed artillery shell bodies which are in massive demand worldwide. The order will be executed in the next 6 to 12 months.

The contract also marks a progression in Sigma's defence ammunition portfolio, building on its earlier contracts for 155mm fuzes and M107 artillery shell bodies.

The latest order involves the manufacture of more technologically advanced base bleed shell bodies designed for extended-range ammunition systems.

The company expects this order to be margin accretive, supporting overall profitability, while the contract is also expected to strengthen Sigma's credentials as an export-qualified supplier and provide a reference programme for securing additional international defence orders.

Sunil Kalidindi, CEO and executive director, Sigma Advanced Systems, said: "Defence manufacturing is ultimately built on trust, earned through consistent execution, uncompromising quality, and the ability to scale complex programmes.

Such contracts reflect the confidence global customers place in Sigma's manufacturing capabilities and reinforce our ambition to become a long term partner to leading defence organisations across global markets."

Sigma Advanced Systems is a leading Indian aerospace and defence precision components manufacturer. The company designs, develops, and manufactures mission-critical systems across avionics, naval systems, radars, communication systems, munitions, aeroengine components and aerostructures, built on its in-house build-to-spec engineering capability.

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