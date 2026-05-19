Sigma Solve consolidated net profit declines 21.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 24.64 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve declined 21.26% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.09% to Rs 23.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 95.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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