Sigma Solve consolidated net profit declines 21.26% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 24.64 croreNet profit of Sigma Solve declined 21.26% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.09% to Rs 23.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 95.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.6423.54 5 95.6276.17 26 OPM %31.6641.33 -29.5333.79 - PBDT6.969.53 -27 32.4726.73 21 PBT6.769.26 -27 31.6025.69 23 NP5.376.82 -21 23.8819.09 25
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST