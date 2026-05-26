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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signature Green Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Signature Green Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Signature Green Corporation reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.48% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.030 0 0.030 0 OPM %-866.670 --1866.670 - PBDT-0.070.20 PL 0.340.47 -28 PBT-0.090.17 PL 0.270.38 -29 NP-0.160.10 PL 0.200.31 -35

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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