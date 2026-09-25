Signature to develop 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa project in Gurugram West

With estimated gross development value of up to Rs 6,000 cr

SignatureGlobal India announced its entry into Gurugram West, i.e. Farrukhnagar, with plans to develop an exclusive 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa destination, conceived as a privileged, low-density enclave for a select few. The Company has acquired 25 acres of land and entered into a Collaboration Agreement for an additional 169.22 acres in the region. The estimated gross development value of the project is Rs 5,500 crore to Rs 6,000 crore.

Designed as an uber-premium, invitation-only residential offering, the development will represent a distinctive expression of luxury, space and privacy. Conceived for a discerning clientele seeking a more private and unhurried way of living, the project will comprise exclusively designed luxury farmhouse villas set amidst expansive greens and carefully planned landscapes.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, Signature Global reported sales bookings of Rs 1,970 crore. The Company has so far delivered 19.2 million sq. ft. of real estate. In FY2025-26, Signature Global recorded sales bookings of Rs 8,250 crore, making it the fifth-largest listed real estate company in terms of sales bookings.