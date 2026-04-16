Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SignatureGlobal India enters into strategic collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini

SignatureGlobal India enters into strategic collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

To develop landmark premium residential project in Gurugram

SignatureGlobal India has entered into a strategic collaboration with the iconic Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a landmark premium residential project in Sector 71, Gurugram.

Spread across approximately 12.40 acres, the development will feature 812 premium residences in 3, 4 and 4.5 BHK configurations, accessible from Sector 71, Southern Peripheral Road - one of Gurugram's fastest-growing real estate corridors.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MIC Electronics rises after securing Rs 2.2 crore railway orders

MIC Electronics rises after securing Rs 2.2 crore railway orders

Coforge Ltd gains for third straight session

Coforge Ltd gains for third straight session

NLC India Ltd spurts 10.61%

NLC India Ltd spurts 10.61%

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 2.59%, up for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 2.59%, up for fifth straight session

Jamna Auto Industries receives upgrade in long term credit ratings

Jamna Auto Industries receives upgrade in long term credit ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacOPPO F33 SeriesPersonal Finance