SignatureGlobal India enters into strategic collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini
To develop landmark premium residential project in GurugramSignatureGlobal India has entered into a strategic collaboration with the iconic Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a landmark premium residential project in Sector 71, Gurugram.
Spread across approximately 12.40 acres, the development will feature 812 premium residences in 3, 4 and 4.5 BHK configurations, accessible from Sector 71, Southern Peripheral Road - one of Gurugram's fastest-growing real estate corridors.
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:50 PM IST