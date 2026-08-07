SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 36.24% to Rs 551.99 croreNet loss of SignatureGlobal India reported to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 34.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.24% to Rs 551.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 865.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales551.99865.67 -36 OPM %-8.113.83 -PBDT-14.1253.29 PL PBT-21.0145.73 PL NP-16.5334.42 PL
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST