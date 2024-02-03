Sensex (    %)
                        
SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 53.86% to Rs 281.81 crore
Net profit of SignatureGlobal India reported to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 53.86% to Rs 281.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 183.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales281.81183.16 54 OPM %-2.50-6.84 -PBDT7.57-21.85 LP PBT2.05-27.86 LP NP2.13-44.96 LP
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

