Signatureglobal reports weak Q4 business update

Signatureglobal (India) announced that during Q4 FY26, pre-sales amounted to Rs 1,540 crore, which is lower by 5% as compared with the pre-sales value of Rs 1,620 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

On a sequential basis, pre-sales fell 24% from Rs 2,020 crore in Q3 FY26.

Collections during the quarter stood at Rs 910 crore, down 22% YoY and 26% QoQ. The area sold also declined to 0.99 million square feet, compared with 1.36 million square feet in the year-ago period and 1.44 million square feet in the previous quarter.

Despite the weak quarterly performance, the companys average sales realization for FY26 improved to Rs 15,250 per sq. ft., up from Rs 12,457 per sq. ft. in FY25, supported by higher sales in premium markets and price hikes across key regions.

For the full year, pre-sales stood at Rs 8,220 crore, down 20% YoY, while collections fell 9% YoY to Rs 4,000 crore. The company also reduced its debt significantly by 77% to Rs 200 crore at the end of FY26 from Rs 880 crore a year earlier, bringing net debt to a historic low.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, said, FY26 reflects our continued focus on disciplined growth, with a strong reduction in net debt, which now stands at a historic low, and steady operational performance across key metrics. Improved sales realizations and healthy collections have further strengthened our financial position. We have also taken a strategic step forward with our recent foray into commercial real estate through a joint venture, marking an important milestone in our growth journey. Going ahead, we remain focused on execution excellence, prudent capital allocation, and delivering long-term value for all stakeholders, while expanding our presence across high-growth micro-markets.

Signature Global is a publicly held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 45.34 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with net profit of Rs 29.12 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales declined 65.6% YoY to Rs 284.44 crore in Q4 FY26.

The counter shed 0.68% to Rs 825 on the BSE.