Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 1066.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 306.03 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries rose 1066.67% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 306.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 259.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.306.03259.529.149.5413.768.4211.256.088.050.69

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