Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 152.26 crore

Net profit of Signpost India rose 22.32% to Rs 18.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 152.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.152.26137.6522.5323.0731.1129.4925.6020.2818.6915.28

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