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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 152.26 crore

Net profit of Signpost India rose 22.32% to Rs 18.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 152.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales152.26137.65 11 OPM %22.5323.07 -PBDT31.1129.49 5 PBT25.6020.28 26 NP18.6915.28 22

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST