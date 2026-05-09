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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 1.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 1.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 41.33 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems declined 1.01% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 41.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.80% to Rs 36.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.05% to Rs 211.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.3346.02 -10 211.23147.66 43 OPM %25.2117.30 -21.3719.52 - PBDT10.7510.08 7 49.7834.59 44 PBT10.479.76 7 48.7333.52 45 NP7.837.91 -1 36.4425.34 44

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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