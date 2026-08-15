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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 18.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 18.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

Sales decline 36.98% to Rs 42.86 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems declined 18.84% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.98% to Rs 42.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.8668.01 -37 OPM %19.4618.36 -PBDT10.6614.10 -24 PBT10.3313.84 -25 NP8.4010.35 -19

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST