Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit rises 153.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 1354.80 crore

Net profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals rose 153.67% to Rs 1650.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 650.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 1354.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1309.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 326.94% to Rs 5734.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1343.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 5331.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5151.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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