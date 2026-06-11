Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit rises 153.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 1354.80 croreNet profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals rose 153.67% to Rs 1650.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 650.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 1354.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1309.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 326.94% to Rs 5734.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1343.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 5331.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5151.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1354.801309.83 3 5331.125151.16 3 OPM %-105.4961.61 -12.8037.34 - PBDT-1143.961200.70 PL 2190.343541.58 -38 PBT-1353.24944.97 PL 1360.152512.17 -46 NP1650.75650.75 154 5734.221343.09 327
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST