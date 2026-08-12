Sikko Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 17.69 crore

Net profit of Sikko Industries rose 43.58% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.6918.1025.7817.574.413.164.183.023.132.18

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