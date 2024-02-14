Sensex (    %)
                        
Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 51.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 8.69 crore
Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 51.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.698.76 -1 OPM %17.4913.36 -PBDT1.230.81 52 PBT1.220.80 53 NP0.910.60 52
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

