Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 51.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 8.69 croreNet profit of Silgo Retail rose 51.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.698.76 -1 OPM %17.4913.36 -PBDT1.230.81 52 PBT1.220.80 53 NP0.910.60 52
