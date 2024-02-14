Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 51.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 51.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.8.698.7617.4913.361.230.811.220.800.910.60