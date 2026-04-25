Silkflex Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 235.25% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 199.85% to Rs 39.07 croreNet profit of Silkflex Polymers (India) rose 235.25% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 199.85% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.57% to Rs 12.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.73% to Rs 110.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.0713.03 200 110.2080.01 38 OPM %23.0621.26 -19.7314.51 - PBDT7.312.19 234 18.189.78 86 PBT6.232.05 204 16.309.40 73 NP4.661.39 235 12.157.00 74
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST