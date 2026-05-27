Silky Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 47.17% to Rs 12.50 crore

Net loss of Silky Overseas reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.17% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.68% to Rs 6.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 107.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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