Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 5.99 croreSilly Monks Entertainment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.995.56 8 OPM %4.17-7.73 -PBDT0.25-0.27 LP PBT0.02-0.40 LP NP0-0.15 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content