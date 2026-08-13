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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silly Monks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Silly Monks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales decline 95.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Silly Monks Entertainment reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 95.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.061.20 -95 OPM %-1700.00-17.50 -PBDT-0.52-0.22 -136 PBT-0.54-0.33 -64 NP-0.51-0.34 -50

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST