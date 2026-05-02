Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 99.52 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 43.54% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 99.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.95% to Rs 35.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 341.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales99.5284.56 18 341.99288.38 19 OPM %21.7018.21 -18.5714.16 - PBDT20.1914.23 42 56.5036.97 53 PBT17.9312.40 45 47.9429.92 60 NP13.229.21 44 35.7322.20 61
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST