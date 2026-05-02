Silver Touch Technologies standalone net profit rises 49.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.74% to Rs 89.51 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 49.11% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 89.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.46% to Rs 37.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 315.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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