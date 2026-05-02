Silver Touch Technologies standalone net profit rises 49.11% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.74% to Rs 89.51 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 49.11% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 89.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.46% to Rs 37.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 315.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales89.5177.34 16 315.13266.63 18 OPM %24.6119.68 -20.0914.86 - PBDT20.7114.14 46 56.6935.96 58 PBT18.9312.73 49 49.9530.41 64 NP14.249.55 49 37.7722.69 66
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST