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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silverline Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Silverline Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Sales decline 89.46% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net loss of Silverline Technologies reported to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 89.46% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 503.86% to Rs 203.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.4032.26 -89 203.5633.71 504 OPM %-777.061.58 --0.89-0.98 - PBDT-26.420.51 PL 2.29-0.33 LP PBT-26.430.45 PL 2.25-0.43 LP NP-26.430.45 PL -3.94-0.43 -816

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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